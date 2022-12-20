IMG_5076.JPG-.JPG

In attending to their December 15 regular meeting agenda, the Williamsburg board of trustees approved a resolution, which finalized financial necessities for a long-anticipated wastewater improvement project. 

This near four million dollar upgrade will include the installation of new pipes, or equivalent slip lining insertions for all of the community’s sewer lines, as well as the construction of new manholes and two new lift stations. 

