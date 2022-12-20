In attending to their December 15 regular meeting agenda, the Williamsburg board of trustees approved a resolution, which finalized financial necessities for a long-anticipated wastewater improvement project.
This near four million dollar upgrade will include the installation of new pipes, or equivalent slip lining insertions for all of the community’s sewer lines, as well as the construction of new manholes and two new lift stations.
With trustee’s approval of the resolution, efforts will now move toward expected contractor bidding in February, with construction to follow at some point later in the year ahead.
•Wilson and Company operations manager Brigitte Fuller acknowledged drainage problems with the recent renovation of Mona Avenue. During Thursday’s meeting, she assured trustees that corrections are now in the works and said this would include a full rebuild of the road surface.
•The remainder of the afternoon session included approval for the sale of a surplus truck, as well as discussion about rising project costs and the community’s recent shift to the Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement services.
