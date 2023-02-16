Uplyfting Spirits & Board -2-3 col w-story.tif

MEMORIAL SET - Representatives of the Sierra County non-profit group Uplyfting Spirits, Denise Addie and Steve Buckley, standing left, gained a majority approval from the Williamsburg board of trustees to finalize design plans for the community’s 911 memorial February 9. While the board already endorsed the completion of several planned additions, Thursday’s discussion centered on the inclusion of a memorial display, featuring personalized bricks, which were originally sold to support the project. In addition to department reports and information updates, The afternoon’s regular meeting also saw trustees endorse a contract agreement, which will advance the anticipated Doris Avenue renovation project toward contractor bidding. 

While keeping a close eye on rising costs that may affect pending construction plans, trustees for the Village of Williamsburg approved a contract agreement during their February 9 regular meeting, which will advance the scheduled renovation of Doris Avenue.

The afternoon session marked almost two years since village leaders opted to seek near $1.7 million to address multiple surface and drainage concerns along both Doris And Mona Avenues. Although development errors, pertaining to ADA crosswalks, and persistent drainage issues, have prompted contractors to schedule a reworking of the recently completed Mona Avenue improvements, board members agreed it was nonetheless prudent to move forward with the Doris Avenue plans.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.