While keeping a close eye on rising costs that may affect pending construction plans, trustees for the Village of Williamsburg approved a contract agreement during their February 9 regular meeting, which will advance the scheduled renovation of Doris Avenue.
The afternoon session marked almost two years since village leaders opted to seek near $1.7 million to address multiple surface and drainage concerns along both Doris And Mona Avenues. Although development errors, pertaining to ADA crosswalks, and persistent drainage issues, have prompted contractors to schedule a reworking of the recently completed Mona Avenue improvements, board members agreed it was nonetheless prudent to move forward with the Doris Avenue plans.
Clerk/Treasurer Amanda Cardona introduced a proposed contract award naming Wilson & Company as the Doris Avenue project’s engineers. She noted how Wilson & Company have been serving as the city’s on-call engineering firm and further assured the board that the proposed contract award both complied with related Community Development Block Grant requirements and was supported by officials with the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration.
In discussion, trustees confirmed the proposed project would include replacement of underlying infrastructure, as well as a complete renovation of Doris Avenue. While agreeing the continuing deterioration of this primary residential street required attention, board members expressed reservations about continuing with Wilson & Company in wake of the oversights now requiring further construction along Mona Avenue.
Acknowledging this concern, mayor Deb Stubblefield pointed out how the Mona Avenue issues were not the result of a flaw in Wilson & Company’s designs, but were rather due to an error by a sub-contractor hired for the project. She emphasized how a decision to halt the project’s progress at this point in the established timeline would likely require the village to revert the associated funding back to state coffers, negating the planned improvements.
With board members quickly agreeing that the condition of Doris Avenue warranted immediate attention, mayor Stubblefield stressed how it would be important to move to the contractor bidding phase to clearly ascertain if the remaining funding would be sufficient to meet projected costs.
Ultimately agreeing the best course would be to continue with the current project timeline, trustees joined in unanimously approving a motion to endorse the contract agreement with Wilson & Company.
MEMORIAL BRICKS OKAYED
Representatives of the Sierra County non-profit group Uplyfting Spirits, returned to provide trustees with details concerning a personalized brick addition to the community’s 911 memorial. Officials with this group originally sought to erect the memorial in Truth or Consequences, but issues regarding the selected site forced them to seek another location. Responding to this, village trustees agreed to permit the monument to be situated on municipal property.
Late last year, Uplyfting Spirits representatives gained the board’s support to complete planned improvements for the monument, including the placement of a personalized brick display. This addition was not emphasized when trustees previously agreed to accept the 911 memorial, but was part of the original planning and was key to securing donations to support development.
In addressing the proposed addition of the brick display, trustees expressed concerns about the inclusion of one brick denoting a specific political affiliation and others that appeared to be effectively advertising local businesses. Mayor pro-tem Majorie Powey stated she had no issue honoring the victims of 911, but said she felt the inclusion of bricks recognizing local businesses and groups did not truly honor the memorials’ intent.
Uplyfting Spirits representative Steve Buckley acknowledged Powey’s concern. After emphasizing his personal connections to the 911 tragedy, he suggested there were many ways to respectfully honor those who lost their lives that day. Buckley pointed out how one brick purchased by T-or-C’s Rotary Club truly represented heartfelt support from the group’s members and indicated the other businesses/groups that purchased supporting bricks likely stepped forward with a similar intent.
Uplyfting Spirits founder Denise Addie assured trustees that one brick denoting a political affiliation had been removed from the proposed display and also confirmed there would be no further additions.
With this acknowledged, trustee Guillermo Hernandez said he felt Addie and Buckley had sufficiently addressed the board’s established concerns and entered a motion to approve the personalized brick addition. With a second offered by trustee Misty Gustin board members rendered a 2-to-1 majority vote supporting the motion. Maintaining her objection to the addition, mayor pro-tem Powey cast the sole dissenting vote.
COMMUNITY WATCH RENEWED
During the board’s January regular meeting, Sheriff Joshua Baker outlined how recent operations at the US Border Patrol’s T-or-C inspection station had resulted in an increase of individuals attempting to evade the location through local communities. At that time, he urged village residents and all local citizens to take extra precautions in securing property, as well as to be alert and to report any suspicious activity.
Acknowledging this concern, trustee Hernandez noted how the village previously organized a formal community watch program, which had since been discontinued.
He suggested that the current situation would warrant a reactivation of the program and entered a motion in this regard.
While suggesting citizens should immediately call 911 if they observe any suspicious activity and should rely upon law enforcement to confront individuals involved with questionable actions, Sheriff Baker said he would support the redevelopment of a formal community watch program. In this regard, the sheriff said if the village was successful in organizing a concerned group of citizens, he would take steps to schedule special presentations and/or programs to aid the effort.
With this noted, trustees joined in approving a motion to reenergize the community watch program.
Williamsburg residents interested in learning more about the community watch program are encouraged to contact the Village Hall, 309 Veater Road, 575-894-6385 for more information.
OTHER REPORTS
•After trustees noted that the municipal court only addressed one ordinance violation during the month of January, Sheriff Baker relayed how a pending computer upgrade would likely increase the court’s docket in the months ahead.
The sheriff pointed out how computer terminals now utilized by deputies in the field were not set up to direct citations issued in Williamsburg to the municipal court. He told trustees that a pending upgrade would soon see the installation of new computer terminals in all of his department’s patrol cars, which would direct citations to the court when appropriate.
•During her regular report, mayor Stubblefield confirmed rumors of a community bus service, mayor pro-tem Powey has reported to be consistently emerging from meetings of the South Central Regional Transit Authority over the past year.
The mayor said in a recent conversation with SCRTA officials, she was told they were very pleased with Williamsburg’s new Acute Park bus stop and that they would be utilizing the location as a primary bus stop in the near future.
In this regard, Stubblefield said SCRTA authorities told her they were planning to move forward with the development of a local bus line for Sierra County. While acknowledging the proposal would at first only serve to connect local municipalities, the mayor said SCRTA officials expressed confidence that the program would move forward after the beginning of the new fiscal year cycle this coming July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.