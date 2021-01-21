At the “kickoff” meeting on January 6, 2021 of the newly formed coalition “The Coalition for Veterans of Sierra County,” one of its key projects voted in was an initiative to save our vets from having to drive to Las Cruces to meet with the Veteran Service Officer (George Vargas) relating to state and/or federal entitlements. Truth or Consequences City Commissioner Randall Aragon, who served as Senior Advisor for the coalition, coordinated with Lisa Daniel, director of “The Olive Tree: Integrated Community Center” and Mr. Vargas in setting up this greatly needed project.
As it stands now, veterans may call Mr. Vargas on his cell at (575) 520-2634 to set up an appointment related to state or federal benefits. Mr. Vargas has set aside the last Thursday of each month (starting this month on January 28) somewhere between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The meeting will be live via “Zoom” with each vet in a private room at “The OliveTree: Integrated Community Center,” 808 Fir Street, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901.
When the vet arrives at the appointment time at The Olive Tree, they will meet with Lisa Daniel. Ms. Daniel will escort the vet to a private room with a computer all set up with Zoom for the meeting.
Our thanks go out to the following dignitaries for their superb assistance with this most needed veterans’ coalition: State House of Representative Rebecca Dow, State Senator Crystal Diamond, and Retired Command Sergeant Major Steve Buckley, who served as Senior Advisor to the coalition.
Veterans requesting further information may call Commissioner Aragon at (575)-740-2559.
