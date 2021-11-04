Veteran's Day Events Planned

New Mexico State Police, DVS to Honor Residents of the State Veterans Home
Public Invited to Cheer Along the Parade Route
Saturday, November 6 (noon)
Truth or Consequences/New Mexico State Veterans Home
996 South Broadway
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES– On Saturday, November 6, the New Mexico State Police, in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS), will take part in a daylong celebration honoring residents of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
This Veterans Appreciation Day celebration features a parade at noon of law enforcement, first responder, and veterans service organization vehicles from throughout the state. The route begins at Myrtle Street and South Broadway, and ends at the state veterans home, located at 992 South Broadway, where residents will greet the arriving units. The state police ABLE 7 helicopter will also do a fly-by of the scene.
Due to COVID-19 and space concerns, the public will not be allowed on the grounds of the veterans home. But the public is invited to cheer the parade units along South Broadway as the parade makes its way to the veterans home.
After the parade, there will be a static display of the vehicles and equipment at the adjacent Veterans Memorial Park, and a public meet-and-greet with the law enforcement and first responder personnel. Representatives from DVS, the New Mexico VA Health Care System, the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department, and other veterans service and public service agencies will also be there to provide information about programs and services for veterans.
Veterans Appreciation Day Event Schedule
Saturday, November 6, 2021
Truth or Consequences
Noon - Parade Begins at Myrtle St. and South Broadway
1pm-3pm - Static Display of Vehicles and Equipment from Various Agencies
1pm-5pm – Veterans Support Services Available inside Hamilton Military Museum
The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services
The New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS) provides support and services to New Mexico’s veterans and their families. DVS treats every veteran, regardless of their rank achieved during military service, with the respect and gratitude befitting someone who has honorably served our country. We strive every day to live up to our agency’s official motto: Serving Those Who Served.
