Earlier this week, officials behind the New Mexico State Veterans Home’s (NMSVH) annual Veterans Day Car Show confirmed the ever-popular event would be cancelled this year, due to ongoing health concerns with COVID-19. Also likely prime among other reasons for this decision, is the continued closure of NMSVH’s facilities and grounds to the public.
Although a statement of NMSVH’s position regarding other traditional Veterans Day events and activities was requested, no response from the facility’s administration was forthcoming. Therefore, it is assumed the hospital’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony and accompanying activities have also been cancelled, and that no alternate COVID-19-safe events have been organized.
•Similarly, regular service organization communications from throughout the community indicate no planned activities for the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, November 11.
•While the recent rise in reported COVID-19 cases across New Mexico has likely prompted dismissal of any scheduled or tentative Veterans Day plans, there is still time for some type of COVID-19-safe celebration or event to be organized.
Keep connected to the Sentinel’s website (www.gpkmedia.com) for ongoing news and community updates, as well as information regarding any Veterans Day activities that may be arranged within the coming days.
