Vehicle Rollover Claims Life Of Local Man

Emergency personnel responded to a one vehicle rollover accident at mile marker 67 on Interstate 25 Saturday, May 8, at 10:22 p.m., restricting traffic to one lane. New Mexico State Police identified the driver of the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado as Anthony Padillo, 25, of T-or-C.
The initial investigation indicated the pickup was southbound when for reasons unknown, left the roadway and rolled. Padillo was ejected and sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced deceased by the Officer of the Medical Investigator. State Police stated alcohol does not appear to be a factor and seatbelts do not appear to have been properly utilized.
