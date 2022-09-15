After further reviewing applications from prospective candidates during a special meeting Monday, September 12, Sierra County Commissioners emerged from a closed-door executive session to the morning’s public meeting. With an unanimous vote, commission members wholly endorsed the hiring of Amber Vaughn to fill the county manager’s post, which with the recent resignation of current manager Charlene Webb, was set to be vacant in early October.
Hailing from Las Cruces, Vaughn is a graduate of New Mexico State University, where she earned a Bachelor Degree in Accountancy, with a minor in management. She most recently served as Senior Management Analyst for the City of Las Cruces. Prior to this post, Vaughn held several other key positions with the city in management and management analyst roles. All told, Vaughn will bring more than 13 years of professional experience with finance and operational management to her new role with Sierra County.
