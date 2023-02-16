PUAB 2-14-23 - 2-3 col w-story.tif

CODES & RATES - The Truth or Consequences Public Utility Advisory Board welcomed newly appointed member Ken Moran, left, and in addressing the February 14 regular meeting’s sole item of new business, agreed to move forward with a comprehensive review of utility codes. Later in the session, city manager Bruce Swingle outlined how despite recent rate increases and annual mandated increases for the city’s utility departments, the city’s service rates still remain near the lowest in the state and insufficient to effectively cover operations and system maintenance. He detailed current efforts, including Senate Bill 359 sponsored by State Senator Crystal Diamond, which are seeking to acquire at least $20 million to address critical water system needs. In light of this information, board members agreed to initiate an examination of the city’s water rates during their next regular meeting in March. 

Although members of the Truth or Consequences Public Utility Advisory Board did agree to initiate a renewed examination of the city’s utility codes during their February 14 regular meeting, the session was undoubtedly highlighted by city manager Bruce Swingle’s report regarding the municipality’s utility rates.

Following board discussion pertaining to municipal codes, Swingle acknowledged the city commission’s recent decision to postpone action regarding the PUAB’s recommendation for scheduled reviews of mandated annual fee increases. These mandated increases are directly tied to federal funding agreements and are presently in place for water, wastewater and solid waste services. 

