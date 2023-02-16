Although members of the Truth or Consequences Public Utility Advisory Board did agree to initiate a renewed examination of the city’s utility codes during their February 14 regular meeting, the session was undoubtedly highlighted by city manager Bruce Swingle’s report regarding the municipality’s utility rates.
Following board discussion pertaining to municipal codes, Swingle acknowledged the city commission’s recent decision to postpone action regarding the PUAB’s recommendation for scheduled reviews of mandated annual fee increases. These mandated increases are directly tied to federal funding agreements and are presently in place for water, wastewater and solid waste services.
The city manager stressed how the current state of the municipality’s water infrastructure and rising operational costs would make such discussion essentially irrelevant. He told board members statewide average monthly water service fees in 2021 were noted to be at $41.64 for residential service and at $51.36 for commercial service. Swingle stressed how the City of T-or-C continues to charge $15.50 for both residential and commercial water service and indicated this rate was woefully insufficient.
Emphasizing how the city has effectively “tapped out” on the amount of debt that can be managed, Swingle said it was now necessary to revisit service rates and to bring the average monthly fees more in line with state averages. He told the PUAB that T-or-C was presently near or at the third lowest rates being charged by communities with equivalent populations. In this regard, the city manager pointed out how the cities of Artesia and Hobbs have lower rates than T-or-C, but suggested their respective revenue streams were sufficient to cover utility operations and maintenance needs.
Later in the session, during his regular report, Swingle outlined current efforts to gain legislative and/or state funding support for critical water system improvements.
Outlining a recent meeting with State Senator Crystal Diamond and representatives from the governor’s office, he relayed how the critical status of T-or-C’s water system was thoroughly detailed and said two important efforts emerged from the discussion.
Swingle said Senator Diamond had introduced Senate Bill 359 for the current legislative session, requesting $20 million for water system improvements. As of Wednesday, February 15, this measure was in line for review by the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee.
In addition to this request for legislative funding, the city manager said Senator Diamond had also extended an alternative option to governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. Should the Senate Bill fail to secure the funding needed, Diamond reportedly stated that she would be willing to dedicate a full $1million from her allotment of capital outlay revenue, if the governor would earmark $19 million of her capital outlay funding to secure the necessary revenue.
Swingle told the PUAB that during discussion with the governor’s representatives, he and assistant city manager Traci Alvarez presented a map outlining areas of the city in most dire need of water system upgrades. He pointed out two primary areas, one along Veater Street and numerous streets in the surrounding neighborhoods, and another area of aging infrastructure from Third to Ninth Avenue, bounded by Cedar and Gold Streets.
The city manager indicated these two zones would be targeted for improvements should Senator Diamond’s efforts prove to be successful. However, he stressed that addressing these primary areas of concern would not solve the city’s water system issues, nor address electric, wastewater, or solid waste department needs. To assure effective operations and proper maintenance, Swingle suggested fee increases would simply have to be engaged.
CODE REVIEW INITIATED
As previously noted, PUAB members addressed a sole item of new business, centering on a need to update and/or revise municipal codes pertaining to the city’s utility departments.
In attending to the agenda item, board chairman George Szigeti first acknowledged the commission’s decision to set aside the PUAB’s recommendation for scheduled reviews to determine if mandated annual increases for water, wastewater and solid waste remained warranted. He relayed a proposed compromise that would instead reaffirm the PUAB’s responsibility to regularly monitor the mandated increases, but in light of the city manager’s comments, suggested this would best be considered after utility rates were effectively addressed.
Aside from the immediate infrastructure concerns, Szigeti said he felt a full review of the city’s utility codes was nonetheless in order. In this regard, he assigned board members to each of the utility departments and directed them to begin an examination of relevant municipal regulations.
Szigeti encouraged members to look for regulations and/or language that no longer applies to current operations, areas where the code does not adequately relate to present practices, and to suggest additions to strengthen or to fill in missing parameters. The chairman further suggested that an agenda item pertaining to this code review effort should be maintained for future regular meetings.
