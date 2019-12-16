IMG_9020.JPG
Buy Now

Gathering for their final session of calendar year Monday evening, December 16, members of Truth or Consequences’ Public Utility Advisory Board initiated discussion regarding a potential opt-out program for planned AMI electric meter upgrades. During public comment (above) the board received a statement urging city authorities to reevaluate the proposed introduction of smart-meter technology. Stepping aside from this issue, members focused discussion on a specific request from city commissioners to deliver a recommendation pertaining to an opt-out program. The board did not reach any consensus in this regard and indicated they would return to the issue during their next regular meeting in January. The evening’s session also included a request for additional information about the recently approved bi-annual Electric Cost Adjustment, and further discussion relating to annual utility rate increases and a pending rate study contracted by the city. This latter issue prompted city manager Morris Madrid to encourage a special joint workshop with the city commissioners to receive details about the rate study and related issues. Tentative plans were made to hold this session following the commission’s January 22 meeting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.