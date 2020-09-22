After rendering a deadlocked decision on a motion to recommend no opt-out provision for the City of Truth or Consequences’ (T-or-C) AMI electric meter conversion program September 21, Public Utility Advisory Board chairman Jeff Dornbusch stated he wanted to change his vote.
In reconsidering information regarding clear legal precedents, the chairman said he would join fellow board members siding in favor of offering no opt-out provision. With Dornbusch’s statement, board member Gil Avelar indicated the chairman’s actions and legal information offered was also sufficient for him to also change his vote to favor the motion, assuring a 4-to-0 unanimous decision in a renewed vote.
During public comment, board members were alerted to potential legal issues that have arisen in other communities relating to excessive opt-out fees and/or penalties for similar utility modifications. In later discussion, the city manager affirmed how in legal challenges against communities that have embraced a no opt-out approach, court decisions have consistently supported the municipalities involved.
With the renewed decision to support full AMI conversion, the advisory board’s recommendation will be forwarded to the city commission, which will likely address the opt out program proposal in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.