Representatives of the Utah-based non-profit group, Public Land Solutions, held two community gatherings in Sierra County Friday, August 26. The first in the City of Elephant Butte, above, hosted by the Sierra del Rio Golf Course Clubhouse, and the second, hosted later in the day by the proprietors of the Truth or Consequences Brewing Company. Both meetings focused on engaging area citizens about the future uses of public lands, as part of the New Mexico Uplift Initiative.
Contracted by the state of New Mexico, Public Land Solutions was charged with completing a comprehensive outdoor recreation survey, and as part of this effort, to meet with stakeholders in every one of the state’s designated economic development districts. The program’s goal is to combine the information gathered through research, these public meetings and other stakeholder input into a formal proposal, which is intended to aid future leaders in selecting sustainable projects that might best enhance and diversify New Mexico’s local economies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.