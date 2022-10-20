MGN_1280x720_80329B00-IEZAK-1.jpg

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development announced Oct. 19 that the department is accepting applications for grants to help improve water treatment and waste disposal systems for rural people living in manufactured homes by providing technical assistance and training.

The applications are being accepted under the Water and Waste Disposal Technical Assistance and Training Grants program. This program is one of the many ways USDA promotes a healthy community and environment with funding that makes sure people, children and families have clean water and safe sewer systems that prevent runoff and pollution.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.