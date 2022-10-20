U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development announced Oct. 19 that the department is accepting applications for grants to help improve water treatment and waste disposal systems for rural people living in manufactured homes by providing technical assistance and training.
The applications are being accepted under the Water and Waste Disposal Technical Assistance and Training Grants program. This program is one of the many ways USDA promotes a healthy community and environment with funding that makes sure people, children and families have clean water and safe sewer systems that prevent runoff and pollution.
This program is designed to help qualified, private nonprofit organizations provide technical assistance and training to benefit people living in manufactured homes.
It will help identify and evaluate solutions to water and waste problems, while helping communities prepare applications for water and waste disposal loans and grants. It also aims to improve the management, operation, maintenance and sustainability of water and waste facilities serving manufactured homes in rural areas and address contamination of drinking and surface water supplies.
The funding sets aside $1 million for applications that support improved sustainability of water and waste services related to manufactured homes. All information on applying is available in the application guide on the program webpage.
