The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced this week that the department is accepting applications for grants to help private nonprofit organizations improve water treatment and waste disposal systems for people in rural areas.
The applications are being accepted under the Water and Waste Disposal Technical Assistance and Training Grants program. This program helps small communities improve water and waste treatment facilities for households and businesses. It is one of the many ways USDA tries to promote a healthy community and environment with loans and more grants that make sure people, children and families have clean water and safe sewer systems that prevent runoff and pollution.
The program helps qualified, private nonprofit organizations provide technical assistance and training to identify and evaluate solutions to water and waste problems. It also helps communities prepare applications for water and waste disposal loans and grants. Additionally, it helps associations improve the operation and maintenance of water and waste facilities in eligible rural areas.
Nonprofits are encouraged to apply that have the proven ability, background, experience and capacity to provide technical assistance or training on a national, regional or state basis. Eligible project areas include cities, towns and unincorporated rural areas with populations of up to 10,000 residents, or tribal lands in rural areas. Special consideration may be given to projects that serve areas with populations of less than 5,500 residents or less than 2,500 residents.
USDA expects to make approximately $35 million available through the program. At least $1 million of that may be set aside for applications that support improved sustainability of water and waste services related to manufactured homes.
Funds may be used to:
•Identify and evaluate solutions to water problems related to source, storage, treatment, distribution, collection, treatment and disposal.
•Provide technical assistance and training to improve management, operations and maintenance of water and waste disposal systems.
•Prepare water and waste disposal loan and grant applications. Projects must be completed within 12 months.
Applications must be submitted through Grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 31, 2022.
USDA is offering priority points to projects that advance key priorities to help communities create more and better market opportunities, advance equity and combat climate change. These extra points will increase the likelihood of funding. For more information, visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/priority-points.
Additional information is available on Grants.gov.
