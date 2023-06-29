U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development New Mexico State Director Patricia Dominguez announced this week the availability of grants to help rural communities repair water infrastructure damaged by declared disasters, such as last year’s forest fires in calendar year 2022.
USDA is making over $247 million in grants available through supplemental disaster funding under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. Funds will remain available until expended.
One major change to qualify for the funding is that eligible applicants include rurally located public bodies, and nonprofit organizations located in communities with a population less than 35,000 residents. The previous population limit was 10,000 people.
•repair damaged water infrastructure.
•develop resiliency to reduce long-term risks from future disasters.
Funds may be used in the following presidentially declared disaster areas:
Applications must be submitted via Grants.gov or directly to the Rural Development State Office.
For more information on how to apply, contact Christine Griego at 505-761-4944.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.