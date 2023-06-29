ERP.jpg

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development New Mexico State Director Patricia Dominguez announced this week the availability of grants to help rural communities repair water infrastructure damaged by declared disasters, such as last year’s forest fires in calendar year 2022.

USDA is making over $247 million in grants available through supplemental disaster funding under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. Funds will remain available until expended.  

