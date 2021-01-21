The Farm Service Agency (FSA) is currently taking applications for the Quality Loss Adjustment Program (QLA) to help ag-producers recoup financial losses due to bad weather such as drought, flooding or hail damage.
The application for funding through the QLA s program must be done before March 5.
For more information on the QLA program contact your local FSA office to discuss eligibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.