social-share.jpg

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expanding its Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI) program to include public-private partnerships. USDA and Reinvestment Fund will invite applications for the Local and Regional Healthy Food Financing Partnerships Program (HFFI Partnerships Program) from August 1 to Nov. 3.

Reinvestment Fund is a national Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that serves as the fund manager and program administrator for HFFI.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.