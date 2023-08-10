The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expanding its Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI) program to include public-private partnerships. USDA and Reinvestment Fund will invite applications for the Local and Regional Healthy Food Financing Partnerships Program (HFFI Partnerships Program) from August 1 to Nov. 3.
Reinvestment Fund is a national Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that serves as the fund manager and program administrator for HFFI.
$30 million in HFFI Partnerships Program grants is reportedly available. Eligible applicants include new or existing regional, state, or local public-private partnerships working to improve access to fresh, healthy food in underserved communities through technical and financial assistance to food retailers and enterprises.
The HFFI Partnerships Program is a part of The Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI). HFFI works to improve access to healthy foods in underserved areas, create and preserve quality jobs and revitalize low-income communities. HFFI aims to build a more equitable food system that supports all Americans' health and economic vibrancy.
Reinvestment Fund will hold an informational webinar for interested applicants to the HFFI Partnerships Program on Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. (Mountain Time). For more information, including a link to the grant application, registration for the webinar, program updates and more, visit www.investinginfood.com. Applications must be submitted to Reinvestment Fund no later than 9:59 p.m. (Mountain Time) on Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.