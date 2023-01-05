The final weeks of 2022 saw the initial development associated with Truth or Consequences major downtown water system replacement and upgrade project begin in earnest. Wasting no time after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, contractors were focused on excavation for the installation of a main line along Broadway early Wednesday morning, January 4. Due to the presence of Bullock’s Grocery and many other nearby establishments, this section of the downtown district is normally busy and only months ago was the scene of a very serious hit and run incident. Motorists are presently being urged to practice extra caution in passing through this portion of the downtown corridor and to continue to remain alert as construction zones are established throughout the district over the months ahead.
Upgrade Delivers Promised Congestion
Chuck Wentworth
