What a year we’ve all had! Thanks again for the tremendous community support for our film festival. We learned a lot during the three action packed days and really want to acknowledge the help of Paul Tooley to make it a safe and enjoyable event.
We’re currently in the process of upgrading the fire exits, signs and finish adding the two-hour firewall where required. The push bars are en route.
I’m as anxious as anyone and look forward to being open again for first run movies, and we have already received our first feature from one of our distribution companies, ready to go. We were aiming to show it on Thanksgiving weekend, although the shipments of the door handles make it look more like Christmas; safety must be our first priority.
We will be providing a Christmas movie Dec. 10 that I produced as a gift before the pandemic. Our non-profit will throw in a small popcorn and hot chocolate for all kids 12 and under. Time is TBD.
Santa Fake stars a couple of kids from the TV show, Glee: Judd Nelson and Jeff Fahey. It’s a perfect movie to kick off the holiday season.
Stay tuned for exciting news on our first run shows coming soon. See you at the movies!
