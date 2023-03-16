people in expedition [HIGH PASS].tif

U.S. Border Patrol Agents were busy last week, disrupting many human smuggling schemes throughout the El Paso Sector. 

Since early Monday morning through Friday evening, agents have disrupted 24 smuggling schemes involving over 160 migrants being smuggled. The encounters in El Paso are still at an all time high, with more than 200,000 encounters this fiscal year. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.