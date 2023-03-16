U.S. Border Patrol Agents were busy last week, disrupting many human smuggling schemes throughout the El Paso Sector.
Since early Monday morning through Friday evening, agents have disrupted 24 smuggling schemes involving over 160 migrants being smuggled. The encounters in El Paso are still at an all time high, with more than 200,000 encounters this fiscal year.
On Tuesday, agents from the Lordsburg Border Patrol Station were patrolling near Cloverdale, New Mexico when they encountered a suspicious 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe. Due to suspicious behavior by the driver, agents performed an immigration stop. The two front passengers immediately bailed out of the vehicle into the remote desert. Inside the Tahoe, a total of 20 smuggled migrants were found crammed in the back of the SUV. The migrants were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. All the migrants were found to be in good health and were processed accordingly.
On Thursday, March 9, during the early morning hours, Deming Station agents initiated an vehicle stop on a white Ford cargo van at mile marker 94 on NM Hwy 9. When the vehicle stopped, all the occupants jumped out of the vehicle and began running in all directions into the desert. After an extensive search, agents located all 23 occupants including the driver, a 20-year-old Mexican male. The individuals were all Mexican nationals, found to be in good health and processed accordingly. The driver was formally issued an Expedited Removal order and removed from the United States with a 5-year ban.
On the same day, agents working the I-25 checkpoint in Truth and Consequences encountered a 2004 Ford Expedition with nine smuggled migrants located and hiding inside the vehicle. The migrants were from Mexico, El Salvador and Ecuador.
Transnational criminal organizations continue to profit and make millions of dollars by jeopardizing the lives of illegal aliens and having no concern for their lives.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635- 2509.
