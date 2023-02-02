05_El_Paso_Juarez_IPA_01_TT.jpg

U.S. Border Patrol Agents working in the El Paso Sector saw unprecedented numbers of illegal migrant encounters during the first quarter in Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23). 

During the first three months of current FY23, total encounters totaled 162,603, which represents an increase of 231% from the same time frame last fiscal year. The top five nationalities encountered in the Sector were from Nicaragua, Venezuela, Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia. 

