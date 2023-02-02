U.S. Border Patrol Agents working in the El Paso Sector saw unprecedented numbers of illegal migrant encounters during the first quarter in Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23).
During the first three months of current FY23, total encounters totaled 162,603, which represents an increase of 231% from the same time frame last fiscal year. The top five nationalities encountered in the Sector were from Nicaragua, Venezuela, Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia.
More than 64% of the migrants encountered during this time were single male adults, many attempting to evade arrest and not seeking asylum. There were 105,036 single adults encountered, compared to a total of 37,088 encounters during the same time frame in FY22, representing a 183% increase.
The number of alleged ‘family units’ encountered in the El Paso Sector increased by 623%, with 49,508 encounters, surpassing last year’s number of 6,844.
The numbers of unaccompanied children increased by 59%, with 8,059. In the same time frame last year, the Sector recorded 5,077.
El Paso Sector led the nation in the first quarter of FY23 with total illegal migrant encounters across all 20 U.S. Border Patrol Sectors.
In addition, agents in the past three months have thwarted numerous dangerous human smuggling schemes in the New Mexico and West Texas region. Specifically, identifying and locating 52 stash houses with 628 smuggled migrants, many of them living in deplorable conditions. Agents also apprehended 37 individuals with criminal records, rescued 61 migrants including children, some of whom were abandoned in the remote desert, and intercepted 22 narcotic loads as well.
In order to stop much of the criminal activity crossing the border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes any assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.
