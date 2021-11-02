At 7 pm Tuesday evening, November 2, voting for the 2021 Regular Local Election officially ended, leaving only a final tallying of ballots to officially verify results for hopeful candidates throughout Sierra County and across the state.
Following the close of local polling locations, as of 9pm Tuesday evening, the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website was reporting the following candidates emerged victorious their respective races, or were otherwise confirmed as selected to fill unopposed posts for the coming term.
City Of Truth or Consequences
•City Commissioner - Position-One: Destiny D. Mitchell (54-percent of ballots cast)
•City Commissioner - Position-Three: Merry Jo Fahl (37-percent of ballots cast)
•City Commissioner - Position-Four (2-Year) Rolf M. Hechler (43-percent of ballots cast)
City Of Elephant Butte
•Mayor: Philip Ward Mortensen (49-percent of ballots cast)
•Councilor- Position-One: Edna Marie Trager (46-percent of ballots cast)
•Councilor- Position-Two: Cathy Lyn Harmon (31-percent of ballots cast)
•Councilor- Position-Three (2-Year) - Kim Skinner (100-percent of ballots cast)
Village of Williamsburg
•Trustee - Position-One: Misty Gwen Gustin (44-percent of ballots cast)
William N. Frazier II (28-percent of ballots cast)
Kell A.E.Took (28-percent of ballots cast)
•Trustee - Position-Two (2-Year): Majorie E. Powey (64-percent of ballots cast)
•Municipal Judge: Carol L. Woods (100-percent of ballots cast)
Truth or Consequences School Board
•Board Member - Position-One: Christine June LaFont (57-percent of ballots cast)
•Board Member - Position-Four: Mark Brown Hedge (55-percent of ballots cast)
•Board Member - Position-Five: Jamie Elaine Sweeney (52-percent of ballots cast) ‘
•Public School Capital Improvement Tax Question - YES - (68-percent of ballots cast)
Sierra Soil & Water Conservation Board
•District Supervisor-Postion-Three: Jennie M. Bierner (100-percent of ballots cast)
•District Supervisor-Position-Four: Ronald C. Woolf (100-percent of ballots cast)
Caballo Soil & Water Conservation Board
•District Supervisor At Large: Casey E. McGuire (51-percent of ballots cast)
