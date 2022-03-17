The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are seeking the public's assistance to identify the individual suspected of robbing two banks on Tuesday, March 15.
The individual is suspected of also robbing US Bank, 3620 Juan Tabo Blvd NE, in Albuquerque, on Monday.
At approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday, an unknown male entered U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union, 5201 Antequera Rd NW. The suspect displayed a handgun in his waistband and demanded money from a teller. The robber received an undisclosed sum of money and headed east toward the Bosque.
At approximately 10:35 a.m., the same individual is suspected of entering Bank of the West, 4221 San Mateo Blvd NE. He presented a note to a teller demanding money from the bank. The robber received an undisclosed sum of money and left the bank.
The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build, in his late 30s to early 40s, 5’8” to 6’ tall and weighing 160 to 180 pounds. He was also seen as having a dirty face and unkempt appearance.
In the first robbery, the suspect wore a gray mask, green hooded jacket, dark pants, light-colored shoes or boots, and carried a black backpack. He was asked to remove the sunglasses he wore. In the second robbery, he wore eyeglasses, a dark jacket, dark baseball cap, dark bandana, blue jeans, and white shoes.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect.
Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300.
Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can be found at bankrobbers.fbi.gov.
