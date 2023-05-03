A fatal crash on I-25 caused New Mexico State Police to shut down the interstate Saturday afternoon in both directions.
A single vehicle rolled over on the flat stretch that parrels Caballo Lake Saturday afternoon coming to a rest on the passenger side in the southbound lanes during the 2 o’clock hour Saturday, April 29.
As motorists were unable to drive around the crash scene, State Police and first responders diverted traffic to State Road 187 at mile markers 59 and 63.
New Mexico State Police did not return phone calls for additional information on the crash, but initially confirmed reports that the full sized SUV was carrying undocumented migrants. At the time of the initial reports it was unknown how many occupants were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, though four were said to be severely injured as a result of the rollover. The Sentinel was unable to confirm the number of deaths that occurred as a result of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.