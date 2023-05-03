IMG_9584.JPG

A fatal crash on I-25 caused New Mexico State Police to shut down the interstate Saturday afternoon in both directions.

A single vehicle rolled over on the flat stretch that parrels Caballo Lake Saturday afternoon coming to a rest on the passenger side in the southbound lanes during the 2 o’clock hour Saturday, April 29.

