After opting to overlook a direct invitation and not attend the Sierra County Commission’s May 16 regular meeting, Sierra County Flood Commissioner Sandy Jones appeared in the chambers mid-way to through the morning’s session to express displeasure with statements rendered by citizens and commissioners earlier in the meeting. The statements in question concerned a perceived lack of recovery efforts pertaining to last year’s countywide floods, as well as flood prevention measures in preparation for the coming monsoon season. Addressing these statements as unwarranted, Jones chose to respond with a series of veiled accusations and threats, before moving on to relay how such efforts are still awaiting a lengthy federal permitting process. Ultimately, board members and Jones expressed a mutual desire to protect the safety and welfare of Sierra County’s citizens and to further cooperative efforts toward flood recovery and prevention.
UMBRAGE ON DISPLAY
Chuck Wentworth
