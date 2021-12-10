Emergency personnel were dispatched to a vehicle crash at Broadway and Rio Grande Ave. in Williamsburg,causing traffic on Broadway to be restricted to one lane in each direction, Friday, December 10. The Dodge 4x4 towing a trailer was attempting to make a wide U-turn when it pulled into the path of the Dodge Challenger. Sierra Vista Hospital Ambulance responded but neither driver was transported. The crash is under investigation by the T-or-C Police Department.
(SENTINEL Photo)
