As the deadline for contestants in the City of Truth or Consequences’ (T-or-C) 2020 Miss Fiesta competition passed Monday evening, March 9, only two young ladies were registered to vie for the annual crown. Formally signing up to compete in this year’s event were (above l-to-r) McKenzie Luna and Holly Asbell.
With no other contestants stepping forth, sponsors with the T-or-C Rotary Club were forced to consider option and determine how to proceed. It was ultimately decided to continue with the annual contest, but to forego the standard pageant. Instead, the annual tradition will proceed with a small event to select which of the two young contestants will serve as Miss Fiesta 2020.
In this regard, organizers have scheduled an abbreviated contest to take place Saturday, March 21 at the Vera Hotel, 500 Main Avenue, beginning at 1 p.m.
Further information about this year’s contest and the March 21 selection event may be obtained by contacting co-chairs Belle Garcia at (575) 740-2153, or Frances Luna at (575) 740-1992.
