The Sierra County Sheriff’s Department is continuing their investigation into the suspicious deaths of two individuals, whose bodies were recovered from the Rio Grande Sunday, June 18.
Sunday afternoon a report was received of a body offshore on the south end of Williamsburg. A short time later T-or-C Police Officers located a second body in the river, up stream while they were investigating a report of an alleged distressed juvenile floating the river. That report was eventually determined to be unfounded.
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of New Mexico State Park Rangers, using an airboat, recovered both bodies from the river. The bodies have been sent to the Office of the Medical Examiner for an autopsy, which was conducted Monday, according to Sierra County Sheriff Josh Baker.
Sheriff Baker indicated that it is believed the man and woman pulled from the river were visiting the area together and due to circumstances discovered, along with their bodies, the deaths were deemed to be suspicious.
Police did locate a rental vehicle that is believed to have belonged to the couple, abandoned on Riverside Drive. That car is being kept by the Sheriff’s Department at this time.
As of press time the identity of the woman had not been confirmed, therefore, her identity was being withheld until family members could be properly contacted.
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone who may have seen the couple enter the water off of Riverside Drive to please contact their office at 575-894-9150.
