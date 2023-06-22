Dead Couple.tiff

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Department is continuing their investigation into the suspicious deaths of two individuals, whose bodies were recovered from the Rio Grande Sunday, June 18.

Sunday afternoon a report was received of a body offshore on the south end of Williamsburg. A short time later T-or-C Police Officers located a second body in the river, up stream while they were investigating a report of an alleged distressed juvenile floating the river. That report was eventually determined to be unfounded.

