Sierra County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Marin obtained a search warrant on July 21 for 602 Ivy in Truth or Consequences, after learning a wanted fugitive Melvin Lopez, 57, was located inside the residence. Lopez had an active felony warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in District Court for trafficking a controlled substance.
Lt. Baker contacted the T-or-C Police Department for assistance with the search warrant, and Officer Vega responded to assist. Once a perimeter was established, deputies executed the search warrant and breached a door to the residence.
Soon after making entry into the house, deputies were able to take Lopez into custody without incident. While clearing the residence, Lt. Baker found a female subject, identified as Jessica Riley, 44, hiding in the bathroom. Riley also had an active felony warrant for her arrest and was taken into custody without incident.
While taking Riley into custody, Lt. Baker observed quantities of suspected methamphetamine in the toilet next to where the woman was found.
Due to the discovery of possible meth in the residence, Investigator Marin obtained a second search warrant for the residence. Upon searching the residence, deputies seized 2.77 ounces of methamphetamine.
Riley was subsequently charged with trafficking a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
