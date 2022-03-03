Truth or Consequences Police (TCPD) officers arrested two local men this past week on firearms charges.
Officer Zachary Zavala on Tuesday, Feb. 14, took a burglary report at a residence on the 800 block of North Elm. Several firearms were taken from inside the residence. Throughout the investigation, Officer Zavala received additional information about two of the stolen firearms being recovered. The witness providing the information told Officer Zavala that a male subject, Dominique Diaz, age 27, of Truth or Consequences had contacted the witness via text to ask the witness to hold onto the two firearms.
The witness, who is related to a TCPD officer, showed the firearms to the relative officer. That officer believed the firearms were possibly related to the burglary and this information was forwarded to Officer Zavala. Officer Zavala later interviewed Diaz, and information obtained from the interview indicated the man had received and purchased the stolen firearms from another male subject, Christopher Garcia Jr., age 24, of Truth or Consequences.
Officer Zavala subsequently sought arrest warrants for Diaz and Garcia. He arrested the two men Feb. 19 on the outstanding arrest warrants and both were booked into the Sierra County Detention Center.
Diaz was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Garcia was charged with two felony counts of receiving stolen property.
For further information contact Chief Victor Rodriguez at (575) 894-1204.
