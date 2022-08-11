TCPD Chief Rodriguez conducted a traffic stop Aug. 9 on an electric motorcycle in the 800 block of N. Date for traffic violations. He made contact with the rider, identified as Alexander Martin, 21, of Truth or Consequences.
Chief Rodriguez learned that Martin had an outstanding District Court felony bench warrant from Grants, New Mexico for possession of a controlled substance. Martin was arrested and booked into the Sierra County Detention Center without incident.
Just after midnight on Aug. 9, Sgt. Marin responded to the Sierra County Detention Center in reference to a warrant needing to be served. He made contact with detention staff and a prisoner, Isaac Magdaleno, 28, of Olympia, Washington.
Magdaleno was previously from Truth or Consequences and had been convicted of aggravated assault on a peace officer. The District Court issued a felony bench warrant in November 2020 for him violating his probation conditions.
Magdeleno was arrested in Washington and extradited back to New Mexico. He was booked into the detention center without incident.
