Two separate incidents of individuals failing to stop for officers resulted in the arrests of both drivers on multiple charges.
On April 22, New Mexico State Police Officer Arrieta stopped a speeding maroon Ford sedan on I-25 near mile marker 91. The officer made contact with Alan Jacquez, 20, of El Paso, who refused to roll down his window completely and give his information. Jacquez drove away from the traffic stop before the officer was done and drove south on I-25 another two miles before pulling over for a second time.
During the second stop Jacquez said he refused to be detained for leaving the first location and took off again. Six miles down I-25, at mile marker 83, Jacquez pulled over yet a third time, yet still refused to get out of the car, or show his hands and again, fled the officer. At mile marker 79, officers from the Sierra County Sheriff’s and T-or-C Police Department joined NMSP Officer Arrieta where Jacquez pulled over. The driver, once again refused to exit his vehicle despite officers’ instructions and officers placed a stop stick under the car’s tires, which Jacquez drove over as he drove off yet again.
Driving on two rims at speeds between 80 and 100 mph, Jacquez continued fleeing officers and at mile marker 46 Border Patrol Agents assisted in deploying another tire deflating device at mile marker 46. Jacquez drove his vehicle losing control multiple times, driving into the median and eventually lost control, causing him to spin out where he was finally taken into custody.
He faces charges of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, speeding and no license.
Just after midnight on April 27, New Mexico State Police Officer Bencomo was notified of a bus traveling north on I-25 with no headlights in a reckless manner.
When Officer Bencomo neared mile marker 60 he made contact with the bus, traveling under 40 mph, no headlights and weaving in both lanes of travel. The officer attempted to stop the driver immediately and near mile marker 63 the driver started to yell and wave, leaning out of the driver window, while continuing north on I-25. Court documents indicate that the driver, later identified as Rodney Rodman, 64, of Williamsburg, was flipping the officer off and eventually sped up to 64 mph before finally stopping at mile marker 65.
Rodman exited his bus yelling and waving his arms before being taken into custody and transported to the Sierra County Detention Center.
He faces charges of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, reckless driving, failure to maintain his lane of travel and improper equipment.
