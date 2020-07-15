While some of the COVID-19 testing at local skilled/assisted living facilities have given false-positives, at least two Sierra County facilities have verified positive cases this week.
The New Mexico State Veterans’ Home released a statement confirming the first positive case of a resident there last Wednesday, while Sierra Health Care Center had one staff member confirmed.
Another, the Jim Wood Assisted Living/Skilled Nursing Facility, had three cases of positive results confirmed as false positives, with those residents since testing negative.
NEW MEXICO STATE VETERANS’ HOME
“Lab results for the New Mexico State Veterans’ Home are conducted by the Department of Health’s (DOH) Scientific Lab Division. Test samples are collected by staff and shipped to the lab in Albuquerque for testing, where results are returned within 48 hours or less, said David Morgan, a communications specialist with the New Mexico Department of Health. “The facility's first positive test will be reported today” (July 15).
Morgan said the resident is being isolated from the rest of the population, and at this time there have been no hospitalizations or deaths related to staff or residents of the facility.
“Facility staff has been regularly tested since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Morgan, “with all results being negative. We tested 100 percent of staff at the beginning and have done what’s called surveillance testing since, which consists of routinely testing 25 percent of staff and residents. Currently, with the first positive case in a resident, we have again tested 100 percent of staff and residents and await results.”
SIERRA HEALTH CARE CENTER
Sierra Health Care Center (SHCC) houses about 30 residents in the assisted living area, and approximately 74 in the skilled nursing section.
SHCC uses TriCore for COVID-19 testing.
“For several weeks now, Sierra Health Care has been conducting routine COVID-19 testing of our residents and employees” stated SHCC Administrator Rick Eledge. On July 10, an employee who works in our nursing facility began experiencing minor symptoms, and was sent home as a precaution. July 11, this employee took a test that came back positive.
“Notably, this same employee was part of our routine testing on July 9, and that test returned negative, so it appears that this infection was caught early,” he said.
“In response to this, we have instituted strict resident isolation and other temporary measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), and implemented in partnership with the New Mexico Department of Health (DOH). In addition to these precautions, we will test 100 percent of our residents and employees to determine whether there was any spread of the infection. Sierra Health Care will issue an additional statement if there are additional positive test results,” said Eledge.
“Sierra Health Care would like to praise the incredible work of its staff, who have been committed and proactive in their response to COVID-19, and continue to show up every day, selfless and determined to give their all to fighting back this virus for the good of our residents – true heroes,” he said.
He added that relatives of residents there can check for daily updates on the facility’s website at sierrahealthcare.com, where they can also find details of the staff efforts to control the virus.
JIM WOOD ASSISTED LIVING
Jim Wood Director Savannah Gillis said the facility kept getting positive results when testing three residents with Pathology Consultants of New Mexico, but that the same three residents have since tested negative.
“The New Mexico Department of Health told us this laboratory was using a higher threshold than other labs, and suggested we switch to TriCore,” said Gillis. “We did and those residents are now testing negative.”
Gillis said those residents have continued to show negative results after three consecutive weeks of testing with TriCore. The Tor C and Hatch facilities both house about eight residents, she said.
These residents were asymptomatic, she said. The staff is also tested regularly, and are all negative for the virus.
“Nobody has been sick, although we do have some residents who are showing signs of depression, since they are in isolation and family members are not allowed to visit these facilities,” said Gillis. They couldn’t even be around other residents while testing positive, she said.
One of the residents who tested positive initially was sent to the hospital with a kidney infection, although that person was not sick and has since tested negative. One staff person also tested positive, but later tested negative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.