A delayed burglary was reported to T-or-C Police Officer Zavala on February 15. The owner of the property told the officer that when he came home he noticed his cabinets had been opened; items thrown out and all of the firearms he had stored in a closet were gone.
Among that list of firearms were a black pistol grip 12 gauge shotgun, a 12 gauge shotgun with a metal, foldable stock a 12 gauge double barrel shotgun, a green .308 Ruger rifle with a Vortex scope, a Taurus G2C 9 mm pistol, a German 9mm handgun and a Smith and Wesson .38 special Revolver, along with numerous rounds of ammo. The victim of the burglary told police that he did not get along with several of his neighbors, but was unsure of who would have taken the items.
During the course of the investigation, police observed cameras at a neighbor’s home and were able to identify vehicles at the property, however, it was when an individual asked a police officer’s father to hold some firearms that they got their break. The father turned over the Ruger .308 rifle and the 12-gauage shotgun with collapsible stock, which were identified by the owner, as being part of his collection.
According to court records filed in the Sierra County Magistrate Court, Dominique Jack Quintana Diaz, 27, had asked the man to hold the guns for him until he got his GED. When TCPD Officer Zavala questioned Diaz he stated that got the guns from Christopher William Garcia Jr., 34 of T-or-C. He stated that Garcia told him the guns were clean and Diaz said he paid $150 for the two firearms. Diaz did offer security camera footage of part of the transaction at which time police observed that Garcia’s truck matched that observed at the victim’s home when the burglary was taking place.
Garcia Jr., now faces two counts of receiving stolen property and Diaz, 27, also of T-or-C has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm and receiving or transferring stolen property.
Court documents do not indicate if the remaining firearms stolen from the Elm Street property have been recovered.
