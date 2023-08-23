CrimeScene-2499897606.jpg

New Mexico State Police are continuing their investigation into an early morning discovery Monday, August 21 on State Road 181.

Sierra County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with New Mexico State Police were called to the underpass off State Road 181 just off I-25 just after day break when two unclothed bodies were discovered just off the roadway.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.