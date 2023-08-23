New Mexico State Police are continuing their investigation into an early morning discovery Monday, August 21 on State Road 181.
Sierra County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with New Mexico State Police were called to the underpass off State Road 181 just off I-25 just after day break when two unclothed bodies were discovered just off the roadway.
According to radio transmission with the deputies who were dispatched to the area, St. Cloud Mine workers discovered the bodies off the side of the road while on their way to work. The road was shut down and residents from Monticello, Cuchillo and Winston, who use the roadway to access town for work, were rerouted north to exit 89 and then allowed to travel on I-25 back to Truth or Consequences.
Crime scene investigators with the New Mexico State Police were called in and began documenting the scene, while deputies investigated a nearby white Cadillac Escalade on I-25. It was determined, however, that the SUV had been abandoned in the area for sometime and could not be directly associated with the two deaths.
Requests for further details to the New Mexico State Police have gone unanswered, likely because of the suspicious nature of the deaths. Authorities did indicate initially that foul play was suspected.
Authorities have indicated that it does not appear the two individuals were from the area and had no ties to Sierra County. The Sentinel will provide more information once it is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.