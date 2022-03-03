Kicking off what promises to be a much-anticipated community tradition, members of the Turtleback Disc Golf Club welcomed 113 registered players, along with families, friends and supporters for the 2022 Turtleback Classic Disc Golf Tournament Saturday, February 26. Centered at the Truth or Consequences Golf Course, where a challenging 18-hole disc golf course was situated last year, this Professional Disc Golf Association C-Tier event attracted many of the region’s top players, and the chamber of commerce weather no doubt helped to assure the city’s new facility is now on the state’s growing list of must-play disc golf venues.
As noted, Saturday’s tournament featured 113 players, who competed in ten different divisions over two rounds of 24-holes. To accommodate the event, six portable baskets were added to the course’s 18 designated holes. Play included morning and afternoon rounds, which took players and spectators over the course’s rolling hills and amid tree-lined landscapes bordering the facility’s established fairways.
Once final scores were tabulated, event coordinators confirmed the following results. In the Men’s Open Division, PJ Sanchez of Las Cruces captured first place with a two-throw victory over Albuquerque’s Cristian Jojoba. The Women’s Open Division, Ashley Phelps of Albuquerque captured first place with a two-throw lead over El Paso’s Hannah Volpert-Esmond, after trailing at the conclusion of the morning’s round.
Other divisional winners were; Jacob Vasquez of Biszbee, Arizona (Men’s Pro-40+), Eric Krieckhaus of Durango, Colorado (Men’s Pro-50+), Kyle Krieckhaus of Durango, Colorado (Men’s Advanced), Sam Kent of Rio Rancho (Men’s Amateur), Paul Keith of Capitan (Men’s Amateur 50+), Curtis Vaughn of Roswell (Men’s Amateur 60+), Conner Davis of Alamogordo (Men’s Intermediate), Margaret Patterson of Durango, Colorado (Women’s Intermediate).
Event coordinators shared their appreciation for the many area business owners and community members that supported the 2022 Turtleback Classic by donating prizes, sponsoring holes, and offering discounts for event participants. As part of the event, participants were encouraged to turn in receipts from purchases made within Sierra County for a special prize drawing. While only receiving 39 receipts, which no doubt represented only a small percentage of actual purchases, the tally revealed a full $2,490 was spent locally by those attending the event.
As post-tournament comments and local feedback reflects a desire for T-or-C to host more disc golf events in the future, members of the Turtleback Disc Golf Club are actively planning a tournament for Fiesta 2022 in early May.
Look for further announcements and information about the 2022 Fiesta tournament in the coming weeks. Additional information about this upcoming event, the Turtleback Classic, or other related activities may be obtained by contacting the Turtleback Golf Club’s Greta Hanson Begg at 612-387-0215, or by email at gretahb8@gmail.com.
