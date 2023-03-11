IMG_6557.JPG

Dedicated participants from throughout the state and across the region gathered at the Truth or Consequences municipal golf course Saturday morning, March 11 for the 9am tee off of the second annual Turtleback Classic Disc Golf Tournament. Greeted with pleasant weather conditions and a challenging venue, players expressed an eagerness to test their skills and/or to advance their standings against some of the state’s top amateurs and professionals. Tournament play was set to continue through Saturday afternoon and is scheduled to again kick off at 9 am Sunday, March 12 for the second full day of competition. Everyone is invited to come out and root for their favorite players, or just to learn more about why disc golf is so popular and why its one of the world’s fastest growing sports. The T-or-C municipal golf course is located 685 Marie Street. Information about this weekend’s Turtleback Classic, the upcoming Fiesta Golf Tournament, as well as regular golf and disc play opportunities are available by stopping by the course pro shop or by phoning 575-894-2603.    

