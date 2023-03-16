Disc golf professionals and aficionados from at least seven states converged on the Truth or Consequences Municipal Golf Course for two full days of competition in the second annual Turtleback Classic Disc Golf tournament Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12. A total of 77 competitors participated in the tournament, which warm temperatures, blue skies and less wind than might be anticipated in Sierra County at this time of the year. Although last year’s inaugural tournament attracted more players, comments from those who participated and/or came out to observe the competition were overwhelmingly positive. Statements offered during the event and online comments about the Turtleback Classic praised the tournament organizers, T-or-C’s unique, challenging and picturesque course, as well as the city’s hot springs, Sierra County’s many other attractive amenities and the cheerful welcome community members afforded all participants.
One factor likely affecting player participation this year was the decision to move the tournament to early March in hopes of aligning with more pleasant weather conditions. Although Mother Nature followed through on her part, the selected dates fell between larger and already established Professional Disc Golf Association tournaments staged the week before in Ruidoso and for the following week in Roswell. These events, along with a long list of other PDGA sanctioned events also set for early March likely presented scheduling conflicts for many who might have wanted to take part in the new and attractive Turtleback Classic.
