Although volunteers with Truth or Consequences’ Turtle Ascension committee have expressed great pleasure in conducting the community’s unique annual New Year’s Eve ceremony, their numbers have dwindled. This along with the physical necessities required to set up and dismantle equipment for Teresa’s yearly ascension have forced the group to cease conducting the event.
While the time is short, members of the committee would welcome contact from able-bodied volunteers who might want to help Teresa Turtle rise again for 2023 and beyond.
Anyone interested in helping to see this unique tradition continue is encouraged to contact Diane by phoning 575-740-5282.
THE LEGEND OF TERESA TURTLE
For those who are perhaps unfamiliar with Teresa Turtle and/or the impetus that brought about T-or-C’s annual celebration, the following is a short piece provided by the ascension committee outlining her legend.
•Long before mankind appeared, the Mother of All Turtles roamed the earth, searching for the perfect place to raise her family. Those Who Watch named her Teresa. Some places were too cold, and in others massive ocean waves crashed against the shore. Large predators were abundant in other locations. After searching across the entire globe, Teresa found a river that flowed through an arid landscape, where the winters were not so cold, and the summers not too hot. And at one point along a curve in the river, hot water rose from the ground, creating a warm marshy area along the bank of the river. Teresa stopped and examined the area further. The warm muddy ground would make an ideal incubator for the eggs, and keep the young turtles warm even in the coldest weather.
So, Teresa settled down and made this area a nursery for her young. One after another, the eggs hatched, and hundreds of varieties of turtles and tortoises were born. Some swam down the river to make their home in the oceans of the world. Others set out at a slow but steady pace across the ground, some staying in the deserts, others heading toward the forests and prairies. When the last of the eggs had hatched, Teresa knew her work was completed. She climbed to the top of a mountain overlooking the warm marsh, and watched as the last of her children wandered off to their new homes, and slowly fell asleep. Those Who Watch also appreciated what she had accomplished, and preserved Teresa in stone, so she could forever watch over the place where all Turtles were born.
