Although volunteers with Truth or Consequences’ Turtle Ascension committee have expressed great pleasure in conducting the community’s unique annual New Year’s Eve ceremony, their numbers have dwindled. This along with the physical necessities required to set up and dismantle equipment for Teresa’s yearly ascension have forced the group to cease conducting the event.

While the time is short, members of the committee would welcome contact from able-bodied volunteers who might want to help Teresa Turtle rise again for 2023 and beyond.

