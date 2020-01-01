Gathering at Healing Waters Plaza for what is becoming a beloved New Year’s Eve tradition for many residents of Truth or Consequences (T-or-C), revelers enjoyed music, food, refreshments and a chance to once again celebrate the transition into a new calendar year. Organized to coincide with the popular New York ball-drop, T-or-C’s celebration recognizes the new year two hours ahead of local time, allowing an opportunity for many on hand to continue enjoying year-end festivities, as well as a chance for those hoping to be asleep before the transition arrives to hit the hay properly. Tuesday evening’s celebration formally began with the arrival of Teresa Turtle (inset). As the clock struck 10 p.m., the assembled crowd joined in a countdown as Teresa began ascending her tower. Once at the apex, revelers added their voices to those of citizens celebrating on the East Coast, cheering in unison to welcome in 2020.
Turtle Ascends To Welcome 2020
Chuck Wentworth
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Yoshie’s Post Office Retirement Celebrated
- Turtle Ascends To Welcome 2020
- Explosives Found On Morgan
- Investment Hot Shots At Hot Springs
- County Edges Support For AFB Plan
- Luna Wins National Speaking Contest
- New Year's Eve Turtle Ascension
- Tiger Girls Win Three At Home
- Songs Of The Season
- Lady Tiger Dominate V Mesilla Valley
Images
Videos
Commented
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:12:17 AM
Sunset: 05:13:17 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: NNW @ 16mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:12:27 AM
Sunset: 05:14:02 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: NE @ 4mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:12:36 AM
Sunset: 05:14:49 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: NE @ 5mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:12:42 AM
Sunset: 05:15:36 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: E @ 6mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:12:47 AM
Sunset: 05:16:24 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: N @ 11mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:12:50 AM
Sunset: 05:17:14 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: N @ 5mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:12:52 AM
Sunset: 05:18:04 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.