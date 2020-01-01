Gathering at Healing Waters Plaza for what is becoming a beloved New Year’s Eve tradition for many residents of Truth or Consequences (T-or-C), revelers enjoyed music, food, refreshments and a chance to once again celebrate the transition into a new calendar year. Organized to coincide with the popular New York ball-drop, T-or-C’s celebration recognizes the new year two hours ahead of local time, allowing an opportunity for many on hand to continue enjoying year-end festivities, as well as a chance  for those hoping to be asleep before the transition arrives to hit the hay properly. Tuesday evening’s celebration formally began with the arrival of Teresa Turtle (inset). As the clock struck 10 p.m., the assembled crowd joined in a countdown as Teresa began ascending her tower. Once at the apex, revelers added their voices to those of citizens celebrating on the East Coast, cheering in unison to welcome in 2020. 

