Sierra County reached the newly designated “Turquoise Level” when the new bi-weekly public health restriction levels were announced Wednesday. This means a further loosening of restrictions on our path back to normal. High on the list that Sierra County has been awaiting and can do as of February 27, is full use of the state parks. Yes, we can go camping again at Elephant Butte State Park and Lake Caballo.
Camping will be open to all visitors by reservation only. There are still some other public health measures in place for use of the parks, so make your plans ahead of time and check the State Parks website before you go.
In addition to the parks being open, attaining the turquoise level means even more open operations for a host of businesses and activities. Bars and clubs can now open at one third capacity indoors and 75 percent capacity outdoors. Recreational facilities can open at half capacity for indoor usage. Restaurants, food and drink establishments, can be open at 75 percent capacity, both indoors and outdoors. Mass gatherings now will have a 150 person or 200 vehicle limit. For a full listing of turquoise level allowances, see box on page one of this issue of the Sentinel.
The Turquoise Level is reached when a county maintains the Green Level for two consecutive bi-weekly assessments. Counties at the Turquoise Level must have a new COVID-19 case rate of no greater than 8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the most recent four-week period, AND an average five percent or less of positive COVID-19 test results over the most recent four-week period.
It’s been a long road since last March. We aren’t all the way there yet, but we are coming out the other side of this long challenging ordeal. There might still be some bumps along the way to fully normal society, but we will get there. There is still plenty more work to before we are done. We all need to do whatever it takes to make sure that our entire Sierra County family comes back intact and that we can thrive once again. Together we can emerge from all this better and stronger than ever before. We are Sierra Strong, and together we can do this. We together, are capable of this. We together can do this and far more.
