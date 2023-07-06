The public is invited to the opening of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium’s (TBDC) art exhibit: ‘Trinity: Legacies of Nuclear Testing – A People’s Perspective’.
•The opening ceremony begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, starting at the Branigan Cultural Center, 501 N. Main Street, Las Cruces, NM. Entertainment and refreshments will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.