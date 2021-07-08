In addition to attending to necessary fourth quarter budget adjustments and a series of standard annual resolutions Thursday, July 8, the Village of Williamsburg Board of Trustees welcomed Truth or Consequences’ new Chief of Police, Victor Rodriguez, above right, to the afternoon’s regular meeting.
Rodriguez outlined a strong support for community policing practices and listened to several ongoing concerns shared by the board. He said his department would be looking to increase a police presence within the village along with other portions of the community. Chief Rodriguez also told the board he would soon be introducing a new tactical approach to the department, which will hopefully provide a positive impact for all city residents.
•In addressing action items on the afternoon’s agenda, trustees unanimously approved the aforementioned fourth quarter budget adjustment. This resolution affirmed acceptance of near $75,000 in flood relief revenue, as well as a one dollar revision in the annual Law Enforcement Protection Fund account.
Following approval of this measure, the board moved on to endorse the municipality’s final budget for the 2021/2022 fiscal year and also approved an application for a waiver from a required match tied to an established Local Government Road Fund loan.
The remainder of the July 8 regular session saw the board approve several annually required resolutions, adopting state open meetings act and procurement regulations, as well as approving the upcoming fiscal year’s holiday calendar, among other reports and items.
