The New Mexico Livestock Board has announce their selection for the 2022 Livestock Inspector of the year is David Trujillo. Born and raised in Garfield, Trujillo graduated from Hatch High School in 1982. Prior to serving in his post as District 21 Livestock Inspector with NMLB, he worked as a meat processor and manager in the Village of Hatch. The NMLB brought David on board in 2001 as a Meat Inspector for the Meat Inspection Division, and after serving six years in that position, he was transferred to the Truth or Consequences area as a Livestock Inspector.
Trujillo was recognized for his instrumental role in livestock evacuation and placement during the Black Fire, which was noted to be New Mexico’s second largest wildfire, burning over 300,000 acres. New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association relied on Trujillo as the lead boots on the ground during this historic event and coordinated donations of feed to burn scarred areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.