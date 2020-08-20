The Trinity Site Open House scheduled for Oct. 3, 2020, at White Sands Missile Range (WSMR) has been cancelled due to health concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The decision was made by WSMR Commander Brig. Gen. David Trybula as a precautionary measure to protect an expected turnout of more than 5,000 participants from throughout the United States and overseas, as well as the employees and volunteers supporting the event.
“Although the Trinity Site Open Houses are an important part of our WSMR heritage and one that is enthusiastically shared with visitors from around the world each year, I have decided that the safest course of action is to cancel the Oct. 3 Trinity Site Open House,” said Trybula, stressing that the “utmost precautions must be taken to protect the public and our WSMR family.”
The decision to cancel the open house follows the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the New Mexico Department of Health, and
Military health officials have opted to limit mass gatherings, as Trinity Site Open Houses includes confined spaces such as shuttle buses to the McDonald Ranch House and latrines.
