Trick or Treat Downtown Cancelled
To keep our kids healthy and safe, it has been decided that Trick or Treat Downtown has been cancelled. However, MainStreet Truth or Consequences is coordinating with the City, Apple Tree, and Truth or Consequences Municipal Schools to get Halloween candy bags to the kids.
Another yearly Halloween tradition has been the Costume Contest. This will be held virtually on the MainStreet Truth or Consequences Facebook page. As we get more details about the Costume Contest and the distribution of the bags, we will post the information on that page as well as notifying the Sentinel.
Making nearly a thousand bags is going to take a lot of help and resources. If you would like to help assemble the bags, email director@torcmainstreet.org or call Linda 575-740-6180. Donations for candy can be made online at https://squareup.com/store/mainstreet-truth-or-consequences or by mailing a check to MainStreet TorC, P.O. Box 1602, TorC, NM 87901. Sealed bags of candy can be dropped off Monday through Friday 8am-4pm at Roots Counseling at 614 McAdoo, 310 Broadway or the Sentinel office at 217 E. 3rd.

