Emergency personnel were dispatched to 500 Hawthorne at Elephant Butte for flames coming from a roofing company van parked next to the residence at 12:15 pm, Thursday, December 9. When Elephant Butte Volunteer Fire Department personnel arrived on scene, the contents of a utility trailer belonging to Air Tight Insulation, reported to be full of styrofoam batts and chemicals, was totally engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, more details will be released when they become available.
Trailer Fire At Elephant Butte
