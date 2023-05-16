During the Village of Williamsburg board of trustees regular meeting Thursday, May 11, community resident Marianne Rowley, standing above, and others expressed concerns about development outlined in the proposed Turtleback Trail Network plan. After assuring the plan was only a conceptual design with no development obligations, trustees rendered a majority vote in support of the initiative. The afternoon’s session further included approval of a transfer of deposited funds to the state’s local government investment pool to seek higher interest rates, as well as the board’s okay of steps to offset a state gross receipt tax reduction, by bringing the village’s Gross Receipt Tax rate to match the City of Truth or Consequence’s rate by the beginning of the 2024 calendar year.
