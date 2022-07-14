The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office obtained arrest warrants as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
A search warrant for 1606 Jackson St., T-or-C, was obtained after a months long investigation into the trafficking of controlled substances from that address.
As a result of the warrant, deputies recovered methamphetamine, and arrested James M. Baca, 39, for trafficking a controlled substance.
Another warrant was obtained for 109 S. Silver, T-or-C for the same activity. The execution of that warrant resulted in the arrest of Renee J. Mortimer, 58, and the recovery of additional meth. She too was charged for trafficking.
Additional charges are expected to be filed.
