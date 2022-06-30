TCPD Sgt. Marin observed a gold Dodge pickup making an improper turn onto Broadway off of Jones St. on Saturday, June 25. Sgt. Marin continued to observe the pickup as the driver made additional traffic violations, including swerving and failure to maintain the vehicle within its lane of traffic.
Sgt. Marin conducted a traffic stop on the pickup near the 1300 block of N. Date. He made contact with the pickup’s male driver, Gonzalo Robles-Pacheco, age 34, of El Paso, Texas.
During the encounter with Robles-Pacheco, he learned the man had consumed four alcoholic beverages prior to driving.
Sgt. Marin also observed Robles-Pacheco was showing signs of impairment and noted the odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from his person. The man performed unsatisfactorily during the administration of the standardized field sobriety tests. He also refused to submit to breathalyzer testing.
Robles-Pacheco was arrested and booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on the charge of aggravated driving while under the influence.
