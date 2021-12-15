Emergency personnel were dispatched to a vehicle crash at mm 70 on I-25, about 5:00 pm, Wednesday, December 15. The tractor trailer was southbound when it struck the guard cables in the median. EMS personnel responded and treated the driver. The crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police. Further details when they become available.
(SENTINEL Photo)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.